Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, June 26, 2020

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, JUNE 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual interviews with guests.



This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with former National Security Advisor under President Trump and author of THE ROOM Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, John Bolton; and co-host of the award-winning podcast "Pivot" and New York Times columnist Kara Swisher. This week will also feature a virtual panel with president of the Robin Hood Foundation and New York Times bestselling author of Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City, Wes Moore; and author, Tulane University professor and MSNBC political analyst, James Carville.



The series is also available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Related Articles View More TV Stories