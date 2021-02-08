Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Tuesday, February 16, 2021

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Tuesday, February 16, 2021The team investigates the murder of an architect who was tasked with renovating a supposedly haunted hotel in the all-new "Head Case" episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Feb. 16 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-206) (TV-14 D, L, V)

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a NOTORIOUS serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena). Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear THE FAMILY apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

PRODIGAL SON is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.

Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Triple Threat T-Shirt
Broadway Legend T-Shirt
Warning: May Break Into Song Sticker


Related Articles View More TV Stories
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOBS BURGERS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX


From This Author TV Scoop