Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Alan Cumming makes a guest appearance.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Tuesday, April 13, 2021 When world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley (guest star Alan Cumming) shows up in New York and claims that Major Crimes' current case is connected to the discovery of Endicott's body overseas, Bright fears he and Ainsley's secret is about to be exposed. Meanwhile, Martin gets to know Dr. Vivian Capshaw in the all-new "Ouroboros" episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, April 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-208) (TV-14 L, V)

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a NOTORIOUS serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena). Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear THE FAMILY apart all over again. Meanwhile, Martin proves himself valuable in treating patients, after being assigned to infirmary duty by Claremont Psychiatric's resident MD, DR. VIVIAN CAPSHAW (Catherine Zeta-Jones, "Chicago," "Ocean's 12," "Traffic," "Feud"), and seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

PRODIGAL SON is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.

