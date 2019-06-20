Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, June 26, 2019

"101" - Host Elizabeth Banks is keeping the BIG BUCKS flying as contestants try to avoid the WHAMMY on "Press Your Luck," airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Joining Elizabeth Banks are contestants Brian Miller (hometown: Huntersville, Pennsylvania), Mellanie Smith-Simmons (hometown: San Marcos, California) and Jeni Vargas (hometown: Anaheim Hills, California).

During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus round for the chance to win a fortune in cash and personalized prizes tailor-made specifically for them.





"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.