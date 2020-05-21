Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Sunday, June 7, 2020
"The Lucky Hand" - Contestants are RISKING IT ALL for another spin and even bigger bucks on "Press Your Luck," airing SUNDAY, JUNE 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Patrick Mazuca (hometown: Tustin, California), Tillman Robinson (hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and Sandy Chesnut (hometown: Toledo, Ohio). Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.
"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is showrunner and executive producer; and Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman are also executive producers.
