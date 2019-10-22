Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PERFECT HARMONY on NBC - Thursday, November 7, 2019
11/07/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After Pastor Magnus invites the Second First Choir to perform at the Church of Perpetual Praise, Arthur resolves to sound better than ever to spite him. But when he adds a new singer to the choir - a woman from Ginny's past - Ginny spirals over how to co-exist with a choir member who she hates.
Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.
The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.
Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.
"Perfect Harmony" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Small Dog Picture Company.
