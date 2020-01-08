Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PERFECT HARMONY on NBC - Thursday, January 16, 2020
01/16/2020 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Arthur gets a surprise visit from his former Princeton colleague, Tate, causing him to re-examine his life in Conley Fork. The choir holds an all-night Hymn-A-Thon to raise money for regionals, during which Ginny attempts to prove that they are not dependent upon Arthur.
Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.
The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.
Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.
"Perfect Harmony" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Small Dog Picture Company.
