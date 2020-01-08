Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

01/14/2020 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : With the hospital on lockdown after the patients from Rikers escape from their beds, Helen and Max find themselves in a situation that could cost them their lives. Meanwhile, Bloom must put aside her pain to help a patient in need, and Iggy is forced to come to terms with the issues in his marriage.

In the wake of the ambulance crash that ended season one of "New Amsterdam," medical director Dr. Max Goodwin must grieve the death of someone close to him while continuing his commitment to solve systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add his new responsibilities as a father and his cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max has to wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But, "How can I help?" is not just Max's catchphrase, it's his reason for living. As long as he's helping others, he's able to find hope in the most hopeless of places.

"New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.

The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.





David Schulner and Peter Horton to executive produce season two along with Michael Slovis and David Foster. "New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.