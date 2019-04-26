Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on CBS - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
"The River Styx, Part II" - After tracking Apollyon, a deadly underground spy network, to war-torn South Ossetia, Pride is separated from the team and faces grave danger. Also, in order to save Pride, the NCIS team must locate a mole who continues to feed information to Apollyon, on the fifth season finale of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Tuesday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS is a drama about the local field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence. Leading the team is Special Agent Dwayne Pride, a.k.a. "King," a native of New Orleans who is driven by his need to do what is right.
Working with Pride is his longtime friend and colleague Special Agent Christopher Lasalle, who plays hard but works harder; tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio, a former FBI Agent who was sent to New Orleans to investigate NCIS and upon completion joined Pride's team; and Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund, a brilliant scientist who left the lab and, after much training, became an agent. Supporting them is coroner Dr. Loretta Wade, who is as eccentric as she is smart, and Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame, an animated and talented hacker. Joining the team this season is Special Agent Hannah Khoury, a seasoned agent who specializes in international counter-intelligence and has spent most of her career on overseas assignments.
This colorful city that harbors a dark side is a magnet for service personnel on leave, and when overindulgence is followed by trouble, Pride's team is at its best.
