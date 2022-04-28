Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, May 3, 2022
NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, May 3 (9:01-10:00 PM PT) on FOX.
Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Two and is bigger than ever! NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants' music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes.
Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. This week's episode focuses on the universal theme of LOVE, as contestant Khalia, on the BRINK of engagement and FROM Tampa, FL, competes against newly engaged Ian FROM Los Angeles, CA; and then, Mark FROM New York, NY, competes against Christina FROM Las Vegas, NV, in a series of love-focused songs for the chance to win cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new "Love is in the Air" episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, May 3 (9:01-10:00 PM PT) on FOX.
Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Two and is bigger than ever! This season will feature celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities. NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants' music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader.
Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.
NAME THAT TUNE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O'Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series' showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.
Watch a new preview of the show here:
