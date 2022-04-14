Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Cassadee Pope vs. Jana Kramer and Mel B. vs. Tituss Burgess

Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Two and is bigger than ever! This season features celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities. Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Singer/songwriter Cassadee Pope, playing for Creative Waves Foundation vs. singer/actress Jana Kramer, playing for Safe Horizon; and actor/singer Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), playing for Broadway Dreams vs. Spice Girl and singer/actress Mel B., playing for Women's Aid.

Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new "Country Divas and Spicy Stars of The Stage" of NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, April 19 (9:01-10:00 PM PT) on FOX.

NAME THAT TUNE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O'Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series' showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

