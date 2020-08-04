Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MYSTERIES DECODED on THE CW - Thursday, August 20, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET.
BIGFOOT IS BACK - After previously investigating evidence of Bigfoot, US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall, along with cryptozoologist Andrew Sanford, examine brand new footage that has surfaced from an official government source. Includes new footage with updated eyewitness and expert interviews (#107A). Original airdate 8/20/2020.
Over the course of each hour, the investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED will delve deeper into some of America's greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case.
From Area 51 to the Salem Witch Trials, each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned Private Investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles.
MYSTERIES DECODED is from MorningStar Entertainment and executive produced by Gary Tarpinian ("Deadliest Warrior," "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force") and Paninee Theeranuntawat ("Deadliest Warrior," "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force").
