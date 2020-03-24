Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM on FREEFORM - Wednesday, April 22, 2020
April 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1006 - "Up is Down"
Abigail has to come to terms with her vulnerability in the aftermath of a horrific event. Tally struggles with being supportive while also keeping a secret from her unit. Raelle takes EXTREME MEASURES to connect with Scylla.
Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created "Claws"), "Motherland: Fort Salem" is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country.
"Motherland: Fort Salem" follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.
In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.
