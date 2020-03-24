Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM on FREEFORM - Wednesday, April 15, 2020





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

April 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1005 - "Bellweather Season"The unit travels off base for the high society wedding of Abigail's cousin. Raelle throws herself into her relationship with Scylla, who, unbeknownst to Raelle, faces an impossible choice. Abigail becomes disillusioned with her privilege while amongst the notable Bellweather line. And Tally gets hit with two life-altering revelations that change the very fabric of the unit.Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created "Claws"), "Motherland: Fort Salem" is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country."Motherland: Fort Salem" follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.