Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM on FREEFORM - Wednesday, April 1, 2020

April 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1003 - "A Biddy's Life"Fort Salem excitedly greets male visitors on the eve of Beltane, but Raelle and Scylla's budding romance is interrupted by the arrival of a mysterious man from Scylla's past. One of the male witches catches Tally's eye, but she is unsure of how to proceed. Meanwhile, Alder attempts to convince the Hague, an international military council of witches, to follow her strategy against the Spree and is startled by the news of an escalating humanitarian crisis in the Tarim Basin.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created "Claws"), "Motherland: Fort Salem" is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country.

"Motherland: Fort Salem" follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.





In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.