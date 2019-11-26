Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

"The Last Christmas" - Cameron is hoping to keep everyone happy for their annual Christmas dinner as he hides and prepares for his big interview for a head coaching position out of state. Meanwhile, Haley is excited to finally be reunited with wine; and Mitchell is suspicious of Cam's holiday trip to visit his family in Missouri on an original episode of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.

Guest starring is Josh Pins as Evan and Julia Fowler as Madge.

"The Last Christmas" was written by Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, and directed by Jeff Walker.

The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.