Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Guest starring is Carlease Burke as Shireen.

Mar. 16, 2021  
Alicia's mom, Grandma Shireen, stays with the Johnson's after her surgery, but taking care of grandma becomes a full-time job. Meanwhile, Denise tests each of the kids to see who is best fit to take care of her when she gets old one day. 

Guest starring is Carlease Burke as Shireen.

"She's a Bad Mama Jama" was written by Helen Krieger and directed by Anton Cropper.

From the creators of "black-ish," season two of "mixed-ish" will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can't decide where they belong.


