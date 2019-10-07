Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, October 22, 2019
"All She Wants to Do is Dance" - It's time for the Johnson kids' first school dance, but before Bow can dance the night away, she'll have to consider the social impact of her date choice. Johan finds an outfit for the dance and discovers his love of fashion, while Santamonica spends some time with Harrison on an all-new episode of "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela and Luca Luhan as Bryce.
"All She Wants to Do is Dance" was written by Jim Brandon and Brian Singleton, and directed by Matt Sohn.
ABC's "mixed-ish" is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
