Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, October 1, 2019
"The Warrior" - For Rainbow and Alicia, fitting in at school and standing out at work are hard enough; but with the added pressure from stay-at-home-dad Paul to make the world a little better every day, it might just be impossible, on an all-new episode of "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 1 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paulet Del Castilla as Micaela and Caitlin Kimball as Mrs. Collins.
"The Warrior" was written by Peter Saji and directed by Anton Cropper.
ABC's "mixed-ish" is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
