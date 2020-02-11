Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
"Say Hello, Wave Goodbye" - The Johnsons welcome an African American family that has just moved into their mostly white neighborhood. Santamonica doesn't get along with the new neighbor's daughter, until she gives Santamonica attitude. Meanwhile, Rainbow is excited to celebrate her one-month anniversary with Bryce, but he tells her some devastating news on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, FEB. 25 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paluet del Castillo as Micaela, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Myers as Rebecca, Luca Luhan as Bryce and Kelly Jenrette as Vivica.
"Say Hello, Wave Goodbye" was written by Jesse Esparza and directed by Natalia Anderson.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
