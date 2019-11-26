Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

"Do They Know It's Christmas?" - Alicia and Paul strive to maintain their winter solstice traditions from the commune, but their parents want to have a more traditional Christmas with the kids. Meanwhile, Alicia's dad, Lynwood, competes with Harrison to be the kids' favorite grandad on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, DEC. 10 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.

Guest starring is Carlease Burke as Shireen and Richard Lawson as Lynwood.

"Do They Know It's Christmas?" was written by Rachelle Williams and directed by Anu Valia.

The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.