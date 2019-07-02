Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MILLION DOLLAR MILE on CBS - Saturday, July 20, 2019

"I Think He Looks Like a Snack" - A Harvard football player and a Harvard medical student go head to head, and a gym rat from Ft. Lauderdale tries to destroy his opponent's perfect record, on MILLION DOLLAR MILE, Saturday, July 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is hosted by former COLLEGE FOOTBALL champion and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, with Matt "Money" Smith and Maria Taylor serving as play-by-play commentators.

Following are the runners featured in the episode:

MARIO CICCARELLO

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Age 27

ZAC AOSSEY

HOMETOWN: Dallas

Age 26

LAURAN ZIEGLER

HOMETOWN: Tampa, Fla.

Age 31

MARK WEATHERSPOON

HOMETOWN: Los Angeles

Age 28

ISAIAH VIDAL

"The Destroyer"

Age 25

HOMETOWN: Marble Falls, Texas

CURRENT CITY: Colorado Springs, Colo.

Isaiah is the most decorated OCR athlete in the world, celebrating the most wins in the history of the sport. He has competed in over 150 races, stood on the podium more than 80 times and holds the title of the youngest competitor ever to be a two-time finisher of the Spartan Death Race. He gained national attention in 2013 when he rode his bike from Austin, Texas to Killington, Vt. to compete in the Spartan World Championship. There, he placed top 10 in the world, and the next day, placed sixth in an Ultra Beast competition.

REBECCA HAMMOND

"The Harvard Hammer"

Age 26

HOMETOWN: Winters, Calif.

CURRENT CITY: Somerville, Mass.

With brains and brawn, Rebecca is currently a fourth-year Harvard medical student and NCAA 1500 meter Track All-American. This OCR prodigy recently took second place at both the Spartan American Championship and Spartan World Championships.

HUNTER MCINTYRE

"The Sheriff"

Age 29

HOMETOWN: New York, N.Y.

CURRENT CITY: Malibu, Calif.

Malibu Pro Athlete and model Hunter McIntyre is one of the most dominant athletes in the sport of OCR. He is the reigning Tough Mudder X World Champion (2017 and 2018), holds six world OCR titles and is one of the highest paid obstacle course racers in the world.

ORLA WALSH

"The Vermaniac"

Age 32

HOMETOWN: St. Albans, Vt.

CURRENT CITY: Burlington, Vt.





A Vermont native and self-proclaimed "rough chick," Orla's speed, strength and endurance helped earn her the childhood nickname "The Vermaniac" for devouring her competitors. The Spartan Pro and CrossFit enthusiast is also a real-life hero who saves lives and helps others as a flight nurse.