Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MANIFEST on NBC - Monday, January 20, 2020
01/20/2020 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : The Stone Family struggles to unlock their mysterious wave of frightening 828 callings, while the person who may be key to solving them is trapped behind bars. Meanwhile, a shocking and disturbing incident leads Grace to suspect a local mom is in danger. Guest starring Susan Pourfar, Erika Chase and Ed Herbstman.
Last year's breakout new series "Manifest" returns with captivating drama, heart-pounding mysteries and the answers to last season's biggest questions.
After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers' dreams of a SECOND CHANCE at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.
"Manifest" stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.
Jeff Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers.
"Manifest" is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.
