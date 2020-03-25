Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MANIFEST on NBC - Monday, April 6, 2020
04/06/2020 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : SEASON FINALE -- Michaela and Ben put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue. As the final hours of Zeke's life approach, Saanvi and Vance make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major, who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date.
Last year's breakout new series "Manifest" returns with captivating drama, heart-pounding mysteries and the answers to last season's biggest questions.
After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers' dreams of a SECOND CHANCE at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.
"Manifest" stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.
Jeff Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers.
"Manifest" is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.
