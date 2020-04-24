Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Thursday, May 7, 2020
"Adam's Not Sorry" - When Adam and Don disagree about a new house to flip for their construction business, their bickering reveals bigger issues in their relationship. Also, Andi goes to great lengths to throw the perfect birthday party for Bev, on MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, May 7 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Merrin Dungey returns as Dr. Felicia, Adam and Andi's therapist.
MAN WITH A PLAN stars Golden Globe award winner Matt LeBlanc as an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family.
Caught between his cell phone addicted children, his self-assured wife, Andi, and his opinionated, politically incorrect father, Joe, Adam struggles to balance doing what he wants with doing what's expected of him. He manages all of this while running a family owned construction business with his laid-back, quirky brother Don and unlikely friend, Lowell.
In this People's Choice Award-winning comedy, Adam navigates these complicated waters and always finds a way to save the day.
