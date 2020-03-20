Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Thursday, April 9, 2020
"Adam's Big Little Lie" - Adam promises not to lie to Andi again but finds himself in a tough spot when he has to cover for Joe, on MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, April 9 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MAN WITH A PLAN stars Golden Globe award winner Matt LeBlanc as an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family.
Caught between his cell phone addicted children, his self-assured wife, Andi, and his opinionated, politically incorrect father, Joe, Adam struggles to balance doing what he wants with doing what's expected of him. He manages all of this while running a family owned construction business with his laid-back, quirky brother Don and unlikely friend, Lowell.
In this People's Choice Award-winning comedy, Adam navigates these complicated waters and always finds a way to save the day.
