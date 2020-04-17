Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Thursday, April 30, 2020
"Dude, Where's My Boat?" -Adam discovers someone is sneaking his boat out at night, and he assumes the culprits are Don and Joe. Also, after Andi makes Kate get a job at the mall, Kate decides she no longer wants to go to college, on MAN WITH A PLAN at a special time, Thursday, April 30 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MAN WITH A PLAN stars Golden Globe award winner Matt LeBlanc as an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family.
Caught between his cell phone addicted children, his self-assured wife, Andi, and his opinionated, politically incorrect father, Joe, Adam struggles to balance doing what he wants with doing what's expected of him. He manages all of this while running a family owned construction business with his laid-back, quirky brother Don and unlikely friend, Lowell.
In this People's Choice Award-winning comedy, Adam navigates these complicated waters and always finds a way to save the day.
