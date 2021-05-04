Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, May 13, 2021

Executive-produced by Robert Smigel.

May. 4, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, May 13, 2021 All-new puppets from the worlds of entertainment and politics are introduced, as the satirical comedy series continues to cover politics and pop culture in 2021.

Executive-produced by Robert Smigel ("Triumph The Insult Comic Dog"), DON'T miss topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces

The all-new "Episode 103" episode of LET'S BE REAL airs Thursday, May 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LBR-103) (TV-14 D, L, S, V).

