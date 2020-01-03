Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGACIES on THE CW - Friday, January 3, 2020
HAPPY COVEN DAY - As the witches of the Salvatore School come together to celebrate Coven Day, the latest monster to infiltrate the school targets Alyssa Chang (guest star Olivia Liang) and the other students by spreading discord and creating chaos among the covens. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) search for a solution that keeps Josie protected from the dark magic brewing inside the mora miserium. Fed up with feeling powerless alongside Hope, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) asks her to give him self-defense training. Finally, Alaric's past comes back to haunt him. Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. America Young directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (#210). Original airdate 1/23/2020.
Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for "The Vampire Diaries" / "The Originals" universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with LEGACIES. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, LEGACIES told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Quincy Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman. The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school's newest student, Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the school's shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school - and in the world - to protect Landon from a terrible fate.
Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.
LEGACIES is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries"), Brett Matthews ("The Vampire Diaries"), Leslie Morgenstein ("The Vampire Diaries," "Pretty Little Liars") and Gina Girolamo ("The Originals").
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERNATURAL on THE CW - Thursday, January 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NANCY DREW on THE CW - Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of RIVERDALE on THE CW - Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ARROW on THE CW - Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK LIGHTNING on THE CW - Monday, January 20, 2020
Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for "The Vampire Diaries" / "The Originals" universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with LEGACIES. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, LEGACIES told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Quincy Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman. The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school's newest student, Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the school's shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school - and in the world - to protect Landon from a terrible fate.
Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.
LEGACIES is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries"), Brett Matthews ("The Vampire Diaries"), Leslie Morgenstein ("The Vampire Diaries," "Pretty Little Liars") and Gina Girolamo ("The Originals").