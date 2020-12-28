Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, January 7, 2021

The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike. Meanwhile, Kyle and Ryan defend their favorite comic book writer to Mandy and Kristen, and Mike struggles with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog in the all-new "Dual Time" time period premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 7 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-901) (TV-PG L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.