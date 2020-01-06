Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, January 16, 2020

Mike debates what to get Vanessa for a business anniversary gift. Meanwhile, Kristin and Mandy try to get out of Kyle's Outdoor Man HR Orientation. Then, Mike challenges a higher power when he tries to convince Kyle to take a promotion in the HR dept. versus Rev. Paul's (guest star Bill Engvall) offer to join the ministry full-time. Also, Vanessa is secretly obsessed with Jen's new video game in the all-new "The Office / Mysterious Ways" one-hour episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-806/805) (TV-PG D, L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.





