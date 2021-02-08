Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, February 18, 2021

When Ed pits Mike and Joe against each other to find the NEXT classic car for renovation, Chuck teaches them a valuable lesson. Meanwhile, Mandy, Kyle and Vanessa meddle in Jen's love life in the all-new "Lost and Found" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 18 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-908) (TV-PG L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.