Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, February 18, 2021

Jay Leno makes a guest appearance in the episode.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, February 18, 2021When Ed pits Mike and Joe against each other to find the NEXT classic car for renovation, Chuck teaches them a valuable lesson. Meanwhile, Mandy, Kyle and Vanessa meddle in Jen's love life in the all-new "Lost and Found" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 18 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-908) (TV-PG L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.

LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.

Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET


Related Articles View More TV Stories
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOBS BURGERS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX


From This Author TV Scoop