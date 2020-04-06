Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, April 16, 2020
When Rev. Paul recruits Kyle and Mandy to the church bowling team, Mike is left with two unappealing options for Team Baxter - Ryan and Jen. Meanwhile, Vanessa anxiously awaits an endorsement from the Teacher's Association for her Assembly campaign and Kristin and Chuck worry they have offended Ed with their old age jokes in the all-new "The Big LeBaxter" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 16 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-819) (TV-PG D, L)
Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.
In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.
LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.
