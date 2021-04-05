Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, April 15, 2021

Series star Amanda Fuller directs the new episode.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, April 15, 2021 Mike and Vanessa help Mandy and Kyle with their estate planning, but are disappointed with whom they plan to appoint as Sarah's legal guardian. Meanwhile, Jen begins working at OutdoorMan and takes advice from Chuck a tad too seriously in the all-new "Butterfly Effect" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 15 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-915) (TV-PG L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.

LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.

