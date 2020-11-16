Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LA'S FINEST on FOX - Monday, November 23, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
The team digs further into investigating the case of the missing diamonds and the task force executes a major drug bust. Meanwhile, with the threat of Knox looming, both Syd and McKenna must confront some of their deepest secrets yet in the all-new "Dangerous Minds" episode of L.A.'S FINEST airing Monday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LAF-109) (TV-14 D, L, V)
From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer "Bad Boys" movie franchise and Sony Pictures Television, the action-drama series L.A.'S FINEST follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles, while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with - on the streets, and in each other's lives. The series also stars Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds and Ernie Hudson.
L.A.'S FINEST is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive-produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper, who also directed the pilot.
From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer "Bad Boys" movie franchise and Sony Pictures Television, the action-drama series L.A.'S FINEST follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles, while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with - on the streets, and in each other's lives. The series also stars Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds and Ernie Hudson.
L.A.'S FINEST is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive-produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper, who also directed the pilot.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, November 29, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, November 29, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Wednesday, November 25, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, November 24, 2020