Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LABOR OF LOVE on FOX - Thursday, June 18, 2020
Kristy and Kristin Davis test the men on their psychical strength and endurance to see if they can survive a labor simulation. Meanwhile, as Kristy embarks on hot dates with two of the men, drama ensues with those left behind in the all-new "40 Year Old... Fathers" episode of LABOR OF LOVE airing Thursday, June 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LOL-105) (TV-14 L)
FOX levels up dating to mating by taking viewers along on one woman's unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood, with the new unscripted show LABOR OF LOVE.
Hosted by award-winning actress Kristin Davis ("Sex and the City"), the show focuses on Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all - that is, except THE ONE thing she wants the most. Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. Kristy will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine.
Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don't, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them. After eight weeks of intuitive and hilarious challenges, breathtakingly romantic dates and some heartwarming, yet borderline awkward gestures from the men, mother-to-be Kristy, with the help of Kristin as a sounding board, will decide if she has found the man with whom she'd like to settle down and start a family or if she'd rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.
