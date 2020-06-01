Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LABOR OF LOVE on FOX - Thursday, June 11, 2020
Kristy and the eight remaining fathers-to-be participate in a game night that provides a deeper look into their dating and parenting styles. Meanwhile, drama heats up in the house and one man's dreams for a romantic date are crushed when he and Kristy are put in charge of a child's birthday party in the all-new "Some Like It Extra Hot" episode of LABOR OF LOVE airing Thursday, June 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LOL-104) (TV-14 D, L)
FOX levels up dating to mating by taking viewers along on one woman's unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood, with the new unscripted show LABOR OF LOVE.
Hosted by award-winning actress Kristin Davis ("Sex and the City"), the show focuses on Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all - that is, except THE ONE thing she wants the most. Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. Kristy will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine.
Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don't, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them. After eight weeks of intuitive and hilarious challenges, breathtakingly romantic dates and some heartwarming, yet borderline awkward gestures from the men, mother-to-be Kristy, with the help of Kristin as a sounding board, will decide if she has found the man with whom she'd like to settle down and start a family or if she'd rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.
