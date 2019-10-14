Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, November 3, 2019
"Marriage Seems Like a Huge Commitment" - Even the most well-behaved kids can be extremely unpredictable. This week, we meet a couple of youngsters who fall in love at first sight-a 7-year-old who pretends to speak multiple languages and an 8-year-old surfer who is very protective of crabs. Later, a group of young string instrument virtuosos wow the crowd with a lively performance and even livelier personalities; and Tiffany travels to Philadelphia to meet a 9-year-old aspiring talk show host on an all-new episode of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing SUNDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view.
Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc., and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.
