Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INSTINCT on CBS - Sunday, July 14, 2019

"Finders Keepers" - Lizzie and Dylan work a case that provokes deep emotions for them when a 9-year-old boy goes missing on the eve of a judge's decision in a bitter custody battle. Also, with Dylan's help, Lizzie confronts some of her past childhood demons, and a major advancement presents itself in Dylan and Andy's adoption search, on INSTINCT, Sunday, July 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

INSTINCT stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative, author and university professor turned NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart, who, after being put on leave by the NYPD, is reinstated in time to join his partner on their newest case.

NYPD detective Lizzie Needham, who fluctuates being irritated and enamoured with Dylan, is ready to jump back into their partnership, while sorting out her own personal life. Helping them is Julian Cousins, Dylan's invaluable CIA comrade who rivals Dylan in brilliance and wit, and can get top-secret dirt on anyone, anywhere, anytime and who also is part of an under-the radar relationship with Lizzie. Lizzie's boss, Lt. Jasmine Gooden, is relieved to reinstate Dylan but also lets him know that he now plays by her rules. But as Dylan feels reenergized returning to his work life, his husband, Andy, is busy fielding the adoption process in the hopes that they can finally become parents.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

With Dylan and Lizzie back as partners, a "Sleeping Beauty Killer" case comes their way, and they realize they need to continue to both trust their instincts. Based on the James Patterson novel.