Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INDEBTED on NBC - Thursday, March 5, 2020

03/05/2020 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Dave and Rebecca are worried that with grandparents living in the house, their kids are too spoiled. When Asher loses his first tooth, Deb and Stew interfere with the tooth fairy and prove Dave and Rebecca right. Joanna lies to her new girlfriend about being a much more involved aunt than she actually is.

Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their LIFE AFTER years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave's parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything. But these Boomerang parents aren't great with boundaries and the question of who's parenting who quickly becomes blurred.

The series stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher.

Dan Levy, who created the show, will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson and David Guarascio will executive produce. Adam Pally will co-executive produce.





"Indebted" is a co-production between by Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.