Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INDEBTED on NBC - Thursday, April 9, 2020
04/09/2020 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Dave has a cold that has him acting like a baby, and Debbie's treating him like one. Rebecca and Joanna, however, think he's overreacting and is concerned he's going to ruin their spa weekend away. Stew takes Hazel to swim class even though he vehemently doesn't believe in them.
Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their LIFE AFTER years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave's parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything. But these Boomerang parents aren't great with boundaries and the question of who's parenting who quickly becomes blurred.
The series stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher.
Dan Levy, who created the show, will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson and David Guarascio will executive produce. Adam Pally will co-executive produce.
"Indebted" is a co-production between by Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.
