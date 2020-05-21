Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IN THE DARK on THE CW - Thursday, June 4, 2020
USE WHAT YOU GOT - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) convinces Jess (Brooke Markham) to help with a drug mission, while Felix (Morgan Krantz) finds himself in a legal predicament. Dean's (Rich Sommer) partner Gene (guest star Matt Murray) begins showing some real talent on the job, giving Dean a lead that could unravel Murphy's plans. Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux) questions Darnell's (Keston John) loyalty, and Murphy visits Max (Casey Deidrick). Steven Tsuchida directed the episode written by Amy Turner (#208). Original airdate 6/4/2020.
In season two of IN THE DARK, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hook ups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She's also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix (Morgan Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But solving the murder of her best friend, Tyson, lands Murphy deep in the world of Chicago's underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux). In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). And when Murphy realizes her choices directly affect Max (Casey Deidrick), she is forced to make life-changing decisions. With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia's grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX ("Pilot only").
