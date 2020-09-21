Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m.

Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives, must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, our contestant, will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with musical superstar, Jordin Sparks, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new "Episode 2: Jordin Sparks, Niecy Nash, Jay Pharoah, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Wednesday, Sept. 30 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (VOI-104) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Brand-new music challenge series I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is hosted and executive-produced by Ken Jeong. The series also features Emmy® Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy® Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and Pop culture experts, and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop