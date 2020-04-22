Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, May 7, 2020
"Annalise Keating Is Dead" - Annalise's murder trial has arrived, but Tegan's history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate visits Jorge Castillo in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier. Bonnie works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating's past as blackmail on the penultimate episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, MAY 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award®-winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is William R. Moses as Agent Lanford, Ray Campbell as Solomon Vick, Esai Morales as Jorge Castillo, Judge Vitkay as Kathleen York and US Attorney Lennox as Jamie McShane.
"Annalise Keating Is Dead" was written by Sarah L. Thompson and Tess Leibowitz, and directed by John Terlesky.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, May 7, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, April 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WALL on NBC - Sunday, May 10, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BLACKLIST on NBC - Friday, May 8, 2020
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award®-winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is William R. Moses as Agent Lanford, Ray Campbell as Solomon Vick, Esai Morales as Jorge Castillo, Judge Vitkay as Kathleen York and US Attorney Lennox as Jamie McShane.
"Annalise Keating Is Dead" was written by Sarah L. Thompson and Tess Leibowitz, and directed by John Terlesky.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.