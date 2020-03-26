Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, April 9, 2020
"The Reckoning" - Annalise's disappearance leads to panic and paranoia as Michaela and Connor consider taking a deal in their cases. All the while anxious, everyone mourns Asher's death as Gabriel holds on to key details about his murder on "How to Get Away with Murder" THURSDAY, APRIL 9 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award® winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is William R. Moses as Agent Lanford, Kelen Coleman as Chloe Millstone, Kathleen York as Judge Vitkay and Lauren Bowles as Assistant United States Attorney Montes.
"The Reckoning" was written by Inda Craig-Galvan and directed by DeMane Davis.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
