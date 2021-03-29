Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The Hayworth family is invited to the wedding of longtime family friend Spags. When Connor enlists Tom's help to write and re-write a wedding toast, things take an unexpected turn between the brothers. Sarah realizes Denise is upset they never had a real wedding, while Marina meticulously plans her drinking schedule for a night out without the kids.Guest starring is Dustin Ybarra as Spags, Nora Dunn as Muriel and Phil Reeves as Marshall."Mermaid Taffeta Wedding Dress, $1,999" is written by Michael Colton & John Aboud and directed by Dean Holland.Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.