Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, July 30, 2020
The Episode Airs at 8:00PM EDT
"Porta Party" - This week on the "Holey Moley" course, a yoga instructor and a California businesswoman try to putt through smoke on The Distractor, and an ice cream entrepreneur and a professional wrestler hang loose on Buns & Wieners. Meanwhile, two self-identified cat-people try to stay dry on Water Hazard; and on Diving Range, a biotech student dives off against the sister of a former contestant; while Joey, THE RESIDENT wishful putter, hopes his fourth time is a charm for guest judges Olympian Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg. Later, after mustering up Double Dutch courage and conquering Hole Number Two, two finalists will Frankenputt-off to earn a spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250,000. "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Contestants featured in this episode include the following:
Jen - Salt Lake City, UT
Gretchen - Oceanside, CA
David - Atlanta, GA
Brad - Menlo Park, CA
Martin - Glendale, CA
Misa - San Diego, CA
Giovanni - Harrisburg, PA
Lizard - Columbus and Athens, Ohio
"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.
