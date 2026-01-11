Warehouse Pac & Cct Return to Booth Playhouse With Dark Comedy WINK

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following up on the season opener, Scrooge in Rouge, Warehouse's CCT presents its next production, Wink by Jen Silverman (MacArthur Fellow/Guggenheim Fellow), a dark, contemporary comedy running at Blumenthal's Booth Playhouse January 30 to February 1, and at Warehouse Studio Theatre, February 6 through 8, 2026.

Directed by Marla Brown, the cast features Shawnna Pledger, Steven Levine, Dan Grogan, and Nathaniel Gillespie as Wink. The production team includes Anna Montgomerie, David Fillmore, Jeff Montgomerie, Chris Tyer, Ben Griffith, Kris Le, Allison Collins, Elle Billips, and Jessica Zingher.

Tickets for Wink at Booth are available now through CarolinaTix. Tickets for Wink at Warehouse are now available through Arts People.

Sofie is a dissatisfied housewife. She's not sure why. Gregor is a dissatisfied businessman. He's not sure why....Dr. Frans is their therapist. He needs therapy... And then there is Wink, THE CAT.

When Wink goes missing, desires, domestic anarchy, and feline vengeance take Sofie, Gregor and Dr. Frans on a darkly comedic journey of self-exploration and growth, transformation and quests for happiness. Jen Silverman's WINK is a highly theatrical and entertaining exploration of the thin line between savage and civilized.