Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, July 25, 2019

"An Outbreak of Ginger Fever" - On this week's all-new "Holey Moley" outing, the iconic "Dutch Courage" windmills claim their newest victim - who brings part of the windmill down with her! Elsewhere in round one, it's grandma versus grandma when Dianne Cullen, mother of previous "Holey Moley" contestant Mick Cullen, faces off against Celia Milius on "Caddysmack." Plus, a yo-yo champion trades in his yo-yo for a putter, paparazzi do their best to mess with competitors on "The Distractor" and a finalist's nerves nearly get the best of her on "Mt. Holey Moley's" infamous zipline. In "Behind the Hole," Stephen Curry teaches viewers about the mini-golf clap, which is drastically different from the traditional golf clap. "An Outbreak of Ginger Fever" airs THURSDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Every week, "Holey Moley," ABC's standout mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. At the end of every episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.

Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Me'Tra Dee Carter - Houston, TXDianne Cullen - Grays Lake, ILJuliet Fessel - Rockville, MDKevin Grant - San Francisco, CAMadison Kaiser - Rochester, NYSadie Lindner - Cincinnati, OHCelia Milius - Carthage, MOPat Sheridan - Manchester, CTAllan Vega - Catalina Island, CAEddie Vinson - Lexington, KYBrandy Zapata - Chilicothe, OHTanner Zingleman - Seattle, WA





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.