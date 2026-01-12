Review: Get Caught In AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP at Beef & Boards

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I can’t resist a good murder mystery, and as Dylan can attest, I spent the greater part of intermission digging into theories about this engrossing whodunnit. I already admire Agatha Christie’s body of work, so it was all too easy to slip into another round of twists and turns with this bumbling band of characters.

Plays offer unique challenges over musicals. One of the most demanding, in my opinion, is to create a believable person while also giving them enough quirks to be memorable as a character. That’s a tall order, especially when you’re a small cast to begin with. However, I felt this cast and director clearly took the time to flesh out these individuals so they had enough depth to stick out. And, for that same reason, stick out as excellent suspects as the play unfolds.

The cast as a collective did an excellent job, but I found a few performances particularly intriguing as an audience member.

My obvious favorite was the incredibly eccentric Christopher Wren played by NAME. I have two words: physical comedy. The sheer amount of physicality he poured into this role was incredible. He has to end every night winded and sore from letting that much energy pour through him. It was also a unique balancing act to make Christopher absurd while also grounded enough to possibly be a real human being. If anyone was scene stealer in this show, it was him because his physical presence alone always had something to it.

No Agatha Christie mystery would be complete without the slightly bumbling but also somewhat self-important investigator. NAME as Detective Sergeant Trotter was the perfect British officer and was an easy co-conspirator to fall in with as we all work to solve the crime. This is also the perfect time to mention how spot-on the costumes were. NAME’s sweater was the exact fit for his part, and it drew me into the story even more.

My last highlight was a slow grow throughout the show. I appreciated the peaks and valleys during NAME’s performance as Mollie Ralston. She kept surprising me with thoughtful touches and little moments that gave real depth to what could otherwise be a typical “sweet newlywed housewife.” That made the story development much more intriguing, which is of course the whole point of a quality murder mystery experience.

Join in the hunt for the real killer at THE MOUSETRAP. It’s on stage at Beef & Boards now until February 15th and would make the perfect intrigue for couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a quality meal served with a side of murder

